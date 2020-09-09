Austintown Fitch takes over top spot in WKBN Power Rankings

Watch the video to find out who else made the top ten this week!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve had some very impressive performances through the first two weeks of the high school football season, and 13 local teams are off to a perfect start. Austintown Fitch is the new number one in our WKBN Power Rankings.

Watch the video above to find out who else made the top ten this week!

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school football teams from here in the Valley.

This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and could make a long run in the playoffs.