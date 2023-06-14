AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior DJ Williams will continue his academic and football career at Ball State University.

The Falcons running back made the commitment on social media on Wednesday.

Williams had 140 carries for 1,164 yards and 14 total touchdowns last season. He also recorded 28 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss and 1 sack on defense while helping lead Fitch to 10 wins and berth in the Division II playoffs.

“First Off I would like to thank God. Without him none of this would be possible,” says Williams in social media post. “I also want to thank my parents, my sister, my family and the Austintown coaching staff and faculty that has supported me. You all helped me become the young man I am today. Thank you to all the Coaches that recruited me and reached out to me throughout this process. With that being said I will [be] continuing my academic [and] Athletic career at the University of Ball State. #GoCardinals #1AAT”