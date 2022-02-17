AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Donovan Oliver will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Mount Union. The Falcons lineman will join the Purple Raiders football program this fall.

Oliver made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon saying, “This sport has made me a stronger individual mentally and physically and has made me the person I am today, without a doubt. That being said, ‘m honored to say I’ll be playing the next 4-5 years at Mount Union.”

Oliver was a three-year starter for the Falcons, and an All-County and All-Conference selection in 2021. He was also a preseason contender for the WKBN Big 22.

Mount Union is a Division III football program and competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Purple Raiders have won 13 National Championships and 30 conference titles. They finished (13-1) overall last season, and a perfect (9-0) in the OAC.