Austintown Fitch standout signs to play in the Big Ten

Austintown Fitch standout Lydia Spalding has signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Penn State

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch standout Lydia Spalding has signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Penn State University in the Big Ten.

Spalding, a pitcher and outfielder, helped the Falcons to back-to-back sectional championships in 2018 and 2019 and an AAC championship in 2019.

As a freshman in 2018, Spalding was named the AAC Player of the Year while earning First Team AAC and second team all-district honors.

She broke the freshman and sophomore strikeout records and was named team MVP both years. Spalding earned First Team AAC honors and a All-Northeast Ohio honorable mention as a sophomore in 2019. She is ranked No. 75 by Extra Inning softball.