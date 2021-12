AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch wide receiver Tyler Evans announced on Twitter he is committing to play college football at West Virginia.

Extremely excited to announce I will be futhuring my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University! @WVUfootball @CoachRyanNehlen @FitchFootball pic.twitter.com/Rj4xBcr3zP — Tyler Evans ‘22 (@TylerrEvanss11) December 16, 2021

Evans is the Falcon’s all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards, season receptions and season receiving yards.

This season, Evans piled up 986 receiving yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 41 tackles and one interception.

Evans was recently named to the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2021.