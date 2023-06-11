AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch lineman Xavier Dahn announced his verbal commitment to play Division I football at Ball State University.

The Class of 2024 product, who stands at 6 foot 3 and weighs more than 260 pounds, made the commitment on social media on Saturday ahead of his senior season coming in the fall.

During his junior year, Dahn recorded 44 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks while forcing a fumble for the Falcons in the 10-2 season.

He chose Ball State over Toledo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Temple, Towson, Tarleton State, Maine, Western Michigan, Notre Dame College and Florida Memorial.