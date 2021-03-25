Austintown Fitch senior throwing his way into college ranks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Senior Garrett Hogan will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Mount Union.

Hogan signed his letter of intent to join the Purple Raider’s Track & Field program.

The Falcon’s senior is a two-time indoor state qualifier in the shot put. Hogan finished 9th during both his junior and senior seasons at state.

Hogan’s best throw in the shot put is 50’5.5”. He also has competed in the indoor weight where his best throw was 48’11” which ranks him in the Top 20 in the state this past indoor season.

“Don’t accept the bare minimum,” Hogan told fellow students during his signing. “Always try your best!”