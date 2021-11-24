Austintown Fitch rolls in regular season opener

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rolled past Lakeside 66-21 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was the Falcons’ regular season opener and the first under the guidance of new Head Coach Jeff Wilson.

Zayda Creque led the Lady Falcons with 23 points in the win. Ayla Ray also reached double figures with 14 points.

Destanie McCullough added 8 points, while Rachel Spalding chipped in with 7.

Austintown Fitch is now 1-0 on the season. The Lady Falcons return to action on Saturday on the road at Salem. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.