Austintown Fitch releases their 16 head football coaching candidates

The school hopes to announce the new head coach by December 17

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch head coaching search has come down to a list of 16 candidates.

According to sources, the school will create a committee this week to review the coaching candidates that have officially applied for the job, and hope to name the new head coach by December 17.

The list of candidates that have applied are:

Nico Mancuso – Austintown Fitch Assistant Coach

Joe McMahon – Austintown Fitch Assistant Coach

Toby Smith – Bellafontaine Head Coach

Alex Ferfolia – Baldwin Wallace Assistant Coach

Mike Kopachy – Former Salem and Western Reserve Head Coach

John Armeni – LaBrae Head Coach

Steve Reynolds – Akron Buchtel

Anthony Wise – Massillon Perry / East

Chris Kosiorek – Gilmour Academy Head Coach

Jon Elliot – Former Austintown Fitch Interim Head Coach

TJ Parker – Westminster College Running Backs Coach

Scott Anderson – Kenston Assistant Coach

Matt Richardson – Former YSU Running Back / Solon Assistant Coach

John Protopapa – Mathews Head Coach

Andy Hake – Western Reserve Head Coach

Jim Vivo – Former Ursuline and Chaney head coach