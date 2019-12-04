Austintown Fitch releases their 16 head football coaching candidates

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch head coaching search has come down to a list of 16 candidates.
According to sources, the school will create a committee this week to review the coaching candidates that have officially applied for the job, and hope to name the new head coach by December 17.
The list of candidates that have applied are:
Nico Mancuso – Austintown Fitch Assistant Coach
Joe McMahon – Austintown Fitch Assistant Coach
Toby Smith – Bellafontaine Head Coach
Alex Ferfolia – Baldwin Wallace Assistant Coach
Mike Kopachy – Former Salem and Western Reserve Head Coach
John Armeni – LaBrae Head Coach
Steve Reynolds – Akron Buchtel
Anthony Wise – Massillon Perry / East
Chris Kosiorek – Gilmour Academy Head Coach
Jon Elliot – Former Austintown Fitch Interim Head Coach
TJ Parker – Westminster College Running Backs Coach
Scott Anderson – Kenston Assistant Coach
Matt Richardson – Former YSU Running Back / Solon Assistant Coach
John Protopapa – Mathews Head Coach
Andy Hake – Western Reserve Head Coach
Jim Vivo – Former Ursuline and Chaney head coach