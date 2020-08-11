Austintown Fitch releases new schedule; Boardman up first on the docket

Fitch graduate T.J. Parker enters his first season heading up the Falcons' program as head coach

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has released a revised six-game 2020 football schedule.

The Falcons will face a familiar foe to kick off the season, playing host to the Boardman Spartans in the regular season opener.

The full 2020 schedule is as follows, with all games set for a 7 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted:

8/28 vs. Boardman
9/4 at Ursuline 7:30 p.m.
9/11 vs. Chaney
9/18 vs. Warren Harding
9/25 at Cleveland Benedictine
10/2 vs. Steubenville

