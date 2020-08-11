Austintown Fitch releases new schedule; Boardman up first on the docket

Fitch graduate T.J. Parker enters his first season heading up the Falcons' program as head coach

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has released a revised six-game 2020 football schedule.

The Falcons will face a familiar foe to kick off the season, playing host to the Boardman Spartans in the regular season opener.

Fitch graduate T.J. Parker enters his first season heading up the Falcons’ program as head coach.

The full 2020 schedule is as follows, with all games set for a 7 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted:

8/28 vs. Boardman

9/4 at Ursuline 7:30 p.m.

9/11 vs. Chaney

9/18 vs. Warren Harding

9/25 at Cleveland Benedictine

10/2 vs. Steubenville

More stories from WKBN.com: