AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Fitch senior Jamell James will continue his academic and athletic career at Fordham University.

The Falcons tailback rushed for 1,240 yards this season and accounted for 22 total touchdowns while helping lead Austintown Fitch to 10 wins and a berth in the Division II playoffs.

His 305 yards rushing and six touchdowns against Mayfield in the playoffs are both school records. James was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 this season.

James made the announcement on social media Wednesday, adding “I appreciate you guys for taking a chance on me and I am excited for this new adventure. Go Rams!”

Fordham is a Division I FCS college football program that competes in the Patriot League. The Rams were (9-3) this past season and (5-1) in conference play.