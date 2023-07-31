AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch is coming off their first 10-win-win season in nearly 10 years. The Falcons return this year loaded with at least five future Division One college football players on the roster.

“It’s a talented roster but they know that’s just on paper,” said Fitch head coach TJ Parker. “Colleges look at kids on potential, and we’re trying to get the most out of them every week and every game this season.”

“Our limits are endless,” said Falcons senior lineman Xavier Dahn. “We have a bunch of young guys that are good, and our veteran guys are solid.”

“It’s a little different from the past where we’re really bonded, and we all take what Coach Parker says and we come together a lot,” said Falcons senior defensive back Davion Pritchard. “I feel like there’s no this group, that group. I feel like we’re all together as one this year.”

The Falcons will have to replace some serious talent from last season. Record-breaking running back Jamell James and Iowa State recruit Cam Smith are now playing in college. And highly touted defensive end Brian Robinson is no longer with the program, all three were Big 22 players last season.

But what they do have returning is just as impressive. The Falcons have well over 100 players out for football this year. That includes returning thousand-yard rusher DJ Williams, who is committed to Ball State. So is 6’3″ lineman Xavier Dahn, who had more than 10 Division One offers. Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn accounted for 25 touchdowns last year. He’ll start on both sides of the ball again this season, along with four-year starter Dan Evans at both wideout and corner, and University of Pittsburgh commit Davion Pritchard joining him in the secondary.

“I think will be very explosive,” said Pritchard. “I think our quarterback, our running back, our receivers, our line is real nasty this year. So we can have a lot of fun this year.”

Head coach TJ Parker says priority one this season is to win the city and beat the three local teams on their schedule. But they also want their big-time players in big-time games. So 11-time state champion St. Ignatius was added this year.

“I think our kids enjoy playing in big games,” said Parker. “They understand that we’re a bigger program, one of the biggest programs in the area, and we’re going to play big games, and that’s what you get when you come to Austintown Fitch.”

“We need to play the best of the best in order to be the best,” said Dahn. “So that’s our goal. That’s what we strive for and that’s our standard.”

“That’s going to lead us to the playoffs,” said Pritchard. “I feel like it just shows our grit. We’re not scared of nobody, and that’s just how we are with that chip on our shoulder. Like we’re going to go against anybody, do our best, and whatever happens, happens.”