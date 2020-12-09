Austintown Fitch quarterback headlines Division II All-State awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior quarterback Devin Sherwood was named Second Team All-State Wednesday morning.

The Division II Offensive Player of the Year was Zach Branam from Cincinnati La Salle. The Defensive Player of the Year was Kharion Davis from Akron Archbishop Hoban, and the Coach of the year was Greg Bonifay from Riverside Stebbins.

The rest of the Division II award winners are listed below.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

QB: Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South, 5-11, 180, sr.; Jacob Moeller, Olentangy Berlin, 6-5, 175, sr.; Niko Pappas, Avon, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s, QB, 6-2, 190, sr.; Jacob Paltani, Hudson, 5-9, 165, sr.; Conner Ashby, North Canton Hoover, 6-1, 180, sr.; Zach Branam, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 200, sr.

RB: Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester, 6-0, 210, jr.; Kentrell Marks, Parma Heights Valley Forge, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Prentiss Reasonover, Toledo Central Catholic, RB, 5-11, 205, sr.; Joshua Lemon, Massillon Perry, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Victor Dawson, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 225, sr.

WR: Kaden Saunders, Westerville South, 6-0, 175, jr.; Jeremy Jonozzo, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Thomas Zsiros, Toledo St. John’s, WR, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jayden Ballard, Massillon Washington, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Reis Stocksdale, Morrow Little Miami, 5-11, 180, sr.

OL: Tyler O’Reilly, Westerville South, 6-2, 250, jr.; Ryan Baer, Eastlake North, 6-7, 320, Jr.; Alex Padgett, Avon Lake, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Ethan Green, Fremont Ross, OL, 6-7, 255, jr.; Terrence Rankl, Massillon Washington, 6-5, 285, Sr.; Kevin Toth, Hudson, 6-6, 264, sr.; David Wohlabaugh, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-6, 295, sr.; Paul Haywood, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-3, 300, jr.

K: Jake Vidmar, Hudson, 5-9, 165, sr.

DL: Jamarius Dinkins, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-6, 270, sr.; Kadyn Viancourt, Avon Lake, 6-0, 192, Sr.; Matt Watson, Painesville Riverside, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Darryl Peterson III, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, 242, sr.; Andrew Booker, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 220, sr.; Caiden Woullard, Massillon Washington, 6-4, 235, Sr.; Jerell Lewis, Piqua, 6-2, 243, sr.

LB: Blaine Riley, Canal Winchester, 6-0, 230, sr.; Saivion Colbert, Ashtabula Lakeside, sr.; Jaidan Wise, Massillon Washington, 6-1, 200, sr.; Damon Ollison II, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 220, sr.; Cayman Williams, Massillon Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Hunter Warner, Fairborn, 6-2, 210, sr.

DB: Orlando Jones, Columbus Independence, 6-1, 175, sr.; Alden Steele, Amherst Steele, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Da’Shun Tanner, Toledo Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Kharion Davis, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jaylen Johnson, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 215, sr.; Devonta Smith, Cincinnati La Salle,, 6-0, 180, sr.

P: Mitchell Tomasek, Worthington Kilbourne, 6-3, 190, sr.; Mitchell Evans, Wadsworth, 6-7, 250, sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

QB: Joe Labas, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-4, 190, Sr.; QB Shane Hamm, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 200, sr.; Michale Wingfield, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 205, sr.; Devin Sherwood, Austintown Fitch, 5-11, 185, jr.

RB: Gage Duesler, Avon Lake, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Ca’ron Coleman, Piqua, 5-9, 183, sr.; Ty Stylski, Kings Mills Kings, 5-10, 195, sr.; Drew Lightner, Hudson, 5-10, 180, sr.

WR: Bennett Lawrence, Olentangy Berlin, 6-0, 180, jr.; Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-10, 160, sr.; Bryson Hammer, Fremont Ross, WR, 5-10, 160, so.; Brock Henne, North Canton Hoover, 6-5, 205, sr.; Trey Martin, Green, 6-1, 185, jr.

OL: Cole Troyer, Olentangy Berlin, 6-2, 280, sr.; Mason Bingham, Avon, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Chris Sennett, Toledo Central Catholic, OL, 6-3, 280, sr.; Anthony Brumbaugh, Massillon Perry, 6-2, 245, sr.; Gabe Hickman, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, 248, sr.; Caleb Lyons, Piqua, 6-4, 288, jr.

K: Justin Rader, Olentangy Berlin, 6-0, 150, sr.

DL: Correy Craddolph, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 220, jr.; Anthony Donahue, Ashtabula Lakeside, 6-2. 195. jr.; Charlie Morehead, Toledo St. Francis, DL, 6-2, 285, sr.; Brody Foley, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-6, 230, jr.; Mike Miller, Massillon Washington, 6-2, 235, sr.; John Jackson, Barberton, 6-2, 260, jr.

LB: Josh Engle, Parma Heights Valley Forge, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Nate Cikalo, Avon Lake, 5-11, 182, Sr.; Chris Jackson, Toledo Central Catholic, LB, 6-2, 210, jr.; Nick Maricocchi, Uniontown Lake, 5-10, 185, sr.; Cam Sanders, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-0, 210, sr.; Ryan Prusinowski, North Canton Hoover, 6-0, 230, sr.; Luke Bauer, Akron Archbishop Hoban, LB, 6-1, 245, sr.

DB: Chris Gales, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 204, Sr.; Delonte Hall, Maple Heights, 5-10, 178, Sr.; Martavien Johnson, Massillon Washington, 5-9, 170, Sr.; AJ Kirk, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-1, 200, sr.; Devonte Armstrong, Massillon Perry, 5-8, 155, sr.; Tamarion Crumpley, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 180, sr.

P: Magnus Haines, Massillon Washington, 5-11, 180, Sr.

THIRD TEAM ALL-STATE

QB: Kaden Doup, Olentangy, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jackson Kuhn, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-1, 195, sr.

RB: Caden Williams, Big Walnut, 5-10, 215, sr.; Javarus Leach, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 5-10, 208, sr.; Tyron Darby, West Carrollton, 6-1, 185, jr.

WR: Marvin Conkle, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Ty Weatherspoon, Amherst Steele, 6-4, 195, Sr.; Nick Barr, Troy, 6-2, 185, sr.; Cam Hering, Harrison, 5-10, 180, sr.; Joey Faulkner, Cincinnati Anderson, 5-10, 180, jr.

TE: Joe Trent, Dublin Jerome, 6-5, 210, sr.

OL: Luke Kirin, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Luke Beltavski, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Josh Henderson, Wooster, 6-2, 290, sr.; Luke Petit, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 284, sr.; Jacob Moorman, Troy, 6-3, 320, sr.; Adrian Razo, Kings Mills Kings, 6-2, 330, sr.

K: Owen Wiley, Avon Lake, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Jackson Trombley, Piqua, 5-11, 177, so.

DL: Ethan Hand, Olentangy, 6-0, 240, sr.; Lavell Gibson, Amherst Steele, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Rayshawn Galloway, Toledo Bowsher, 6-3, 200, sr.; Will Myres, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, 202, sr.; Jabari Felton, Warren G. Harding, 6-1, 215, sr.; Koty Henry, Wooster, 6-0, 220, sr.

LB: Jacob Arndt, Marion Harding, 5-9, 180, jr.; Landon Johnson, Olentangy, 5-10, 210, sr.; Derell Bedingfield Jr., Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Devon Hunter, Avon, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Carson Clark, Fremont Ross, LB, 6-1, 235, sr.; Nate Leskovac, Austintown Fitch, 5-11, 180, sr.; Johnathan Heisa, Hudson, 5-11, 195, sr.; Zack Gaither, Xenia, 6-5, 220, sr.; Emarion Perkins, Warren G. Harding, 6-0, 195, sr.

DB: Billy Simpson, Avon Lake, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Jaymar Hargrove-Mundy, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jeremy Holloway, Riverside Stebbins, 6-4, 185, sr.; Dwight Lewis, Fairborn, 6-2, 180, sr.

P: Arlind Bengu, Avon, 5-11, 170, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

QB: Amare Jenkins, Dublin Scioto, 6-2, 160, jr.; Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, 160, so.

RB: Gage Lowery, Watkins Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.; Caden McCarty, Logan, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Steven McCoy, Toledo St. Francis, 5-10, 190, jr.; Charles Reninger, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 205, sr.; Willtrell Hartson, Massillon Washington, 5-10, 200, so.

WR: Tae’Shaun Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, 190, sr.; Anthony Vann, Fremont Ross, 6-1, 185, so.; Jorden Berry, West Carrollton, 5-10, 165, jr.; Nic Pucci, Harrison, 5-8, 160, sr.; Barret Labus, Wadsworth, 6-0, 200, sr.; Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Massillon Washington, 6-3, 170, sr.

OL: Mason Fry, Canal Winchester, 6-4, 282, so.; Max Martin-Lee, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, 310, sr.; Jesse Williamson, Licking Heights, 6-2, 215, sr.; Toby Wilson, Olentangy, 6-3, 280, sr.; Evan White, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, 250, jr.; E.J. Johnson, Toledo St. Francis, 6-6, 245, sr.; Jack Bauer, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, 240, jr.

K: Cole Tishler, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 190, jr.; Andrew Lastovka, Macedonia Nordonia, 5-9, 143, jr.

DL: Zion Bowling, Teays Valley, 6-1, 185, sr.; Henry Pierce, Logan, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Ty Cobb, Oregon Clay, 6-2, 225, jr.; Alex Greene, Troy, 6-2, 210, sr.; Anthony Baltimore, West Carrollton, 6-2, 240, sr.

LB: Kahli Horton-Campbell, Westerville South, 6-1, 180, sr.; Ethan Laslo, Mount Vernon, 6-0, 210, sr.; Brian Wilson, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-10, 195, sr.; Adam Miller, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 205, sr.; Bryce Kahl, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, 175, jr.; Seven Blue, Cincinnati Winton Woods, jr.; Will Guy, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-2, 192, sr.; Casey O’Toole, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-2, 220, jr.

DB: Brandon Armstrong, Westerville South, 5-9, 155, jr.; Zion Freeman-Walker, Dublin Scioto, 6-0, 165, sr.; Caleb Gossett, Olentangy, 6-2, 185, sr.; Chase Saneholtz, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 190, sr.; Shy’Twan James, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 180, sr.; K.J. Dunston, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 180, sr.; Andrew Naugle, Oregon Clay, 5-9, 200, sr.; Terence Thomas, Boardman, 5-11, 180, jr.

P: Alex Kasee, Sylvania Northview, 5-10, 140, so.; Anthony Scott, Trenton Edgewood, 5-11, 170, sr.