AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Devin Sherwood will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia. The Falcon’s quarterback will join the Cavalier’s football team this Fall.

Sherwood threw for 2,484 yards this past season, rushed for 768 yards and accounted for 27 total touchdowns. He is the Falcon’s all-time leading passer and will graduate with 8 school records.

The Austintown Fitch senior is also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.

Virginia is a Division I college football program that competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cavaliers were (6-6) last season and finished (4-4) in the ACC.