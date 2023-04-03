AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has officially announced the hiring of Kylee Herberger as the school’s new volleyball head coach.

She replaces Jody Bartlett, who stepped down after last season after picking up her 100th career victory.

Herberger is a native of Marion, Ohio. She graduated from Marion Harding High School and later went on to play volleyball in the college ranks at both the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia before transferring to the University of Findlay.

She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant in the college ranks with the UTEP volleyball team.

She also served as head coach at Eastlake High School in the El Paso area. She led the team to a 30-8 record and a district title in her only year leading the program.

In a release from the school, Herberger described her excitement to coach at Fitch.

“I’ve been teaching here for so long and I love the kids, I love the atmosphere, I love the community, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Herberger said. “I want to establish a culture and kind of make it known that we want to have a positive atmosphere, and we want to push past where we’ve been stuck in the past, going further in the tournament than we have before.”