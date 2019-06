Jon Elliot brings 32 years of coaching experience to the Falcons

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has named Jon Elliot as interim head coach of the Falcons for this upcoming season.

Elliot has been a long-time assistant coach and brings 32 years of experience to the program.

Elliot takes over for legendary coach Phil Annarella, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.



Elliot previously served as an assistant coach at Warren Harding, Hickory, Niles, and Howland.