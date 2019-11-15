Austintown Fitch looking for new head football coach

The Falcons finished the season with a (5-5) overall record under interim head coach Jon Elliot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch is looking for a new head football coach. The school announced the opening Friday morning.

According to its press release, the responsibilities for the position include “organizing and directing a successful and competitive football program in accordance with the philosophy, rules, regulations and mission of the Austintown Local Schools.”

Austintown Fitch finished the 2019 season with a (5-5) overall record under interim head coach Jon Elliot, following the sudden passing of legendary coach Phil Annarella in June.

Coaching applicants can send letters of interest, resumes and references to Mr. David Cappuzzello, 700 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.