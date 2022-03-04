AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Colin Moore will continue his academic and athletic career at Robert Morris University. The Falcons’ offensive lineman will join the Colonials football program this fall.

Moore stands 6 foot 4, weighs 250 pounds and was a two-year starter for Austintown Fitch. He was First Team All-Conference, All-County and an Academic All-Ohio selection with a 3.89 GPA.

Moore helped lead the Falcons to seven wins last season, and a berth in the OHSAA Division II playoffs each of the last two years.

Robert Morris is a Division I Football Championship subdivision program that competes in the Big South Conference.

The Colonials were 4-6 last season and 3-4 in the league.