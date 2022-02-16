AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior AJ Byrd will continue his academic and athletic career at Edinboro University. The Falcons’ linebacker will join the Fighting Scots football program this fall.

Byrd made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening, saying, “First off I want to thank God for this opportunity. I want to also thank my family for supporting me through this journey. I want to thank the whole Fitch football staff for keeping my head high despite my injury.”

Byrd was a preseason contender for the WKBN Big 22. His Austintown Fitch team finished 7-4 this past season and earned a home game in the Division II playoffs.

Edinboro is a Division II football program and competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The Fighting Scots were 4-6 last season and finished 3-4 in the PSAC.