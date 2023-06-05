AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior cornerback Davion Pritchard has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh football program.

He made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

Last fall, he finished the season with five interceptions, eight pass breakups, and 32 tackles.

For his efforts, he earned Second Team All-State honors in 2022.

Pritchard will be a three-year starter for the Falcons this season. He chose Pitt over Boston College, Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Buffalo, Kent State and Western Michigan.