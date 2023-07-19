AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has hired Dan Horacek as the new girls head basketball coach.

Horacek, who graduated from Austintown Fitch in 2000, was the head coach of the Falcons’ junior varsity team during the 2022-23 season and led the team to a 15-5 record.

“I want to build a competitive program at every level and play in big games for championships,” Horacek said in a release. “At the varsity level, I think this could happen quickly. This is a close team, they work hard, and they had some success last year. As the youth and middle school programs get stronger it will eventually lead to sustained success in the future.”

He replaces Natalie Lynn who stepped down after leading the Falcons to a record of 10-14 in one season.