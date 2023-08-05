AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Austintown Fitch High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Hathaway Brown

Aug. 24 – Lakeview

Aug. 26 – Perry

Aug. 29 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Aug. 31 – Harding

Sept. 2 – Waynedale

Sept. 5 – Boardman

Sept. 7 – at Canfield

Sept. 9 – at Crestview

Sept. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 14 – Ursuline

Sept. 16 – at Hoban

Sept. 19 – Howland

Sept. 21 – at Harding

Sept. 25 – Girard

Sept. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 28 – at Boardman

Sept. 30 – at Highland

Oct. 3 – Canfield

Oct. 4 – at Louisville

Oct. 11 – at Howland

Oct. 12 – at Marlington

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

