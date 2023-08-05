AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Austintown Fitch High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – Hathaway Brown
Aug. 24 – Lakeview
Aug. 26 – Perry
Aug. 29 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Aug. 31 – Harding
Sept. 2 – Waynedale
Sept. 5 – Boardman
Sept. 7 – at Canfield
Sept. 9 – at Crestview
Sept. 11 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 14 – Ursuline
Sept. 16 – at Hoban
Sept. 19 – Howland
Sept. 21 – at Harding
Sept. 25 – Girard
Sept. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 28 – at Boardman
Sept. 30 – at Highland
Oct. 3 – Canfield
Oct. 4 – at Louisville
Oct. 11 – at Howland
Oct. 12 – at Marlington
Austintown Fitch High School
Nickname: The Falcons
Colors: Red and Blue
School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
