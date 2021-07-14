Austintown Fitch High School Soccer Schedule

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 13 – at Norton
• Aug. 21 – Hoover
• Aug. 26 – at Howland
• Aug. 31 – Hubbard
• Sept. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney
• Sept. 9 – Harding
• Sept. 11 – Poland
• Sept. 14 – at Boardman
• Sept. 16 – at Alliance
• Sept. 18 – Brunswick
• Sept. 21 – Canfield
• Sept. 23 – Howland
• Oct. 2 – at GlenOak
• Oct. 5 – at Harding
• Oct. 7 – Boardman
• Oct. 12 – at Ursuline
• Oct. 14 – at Canfield
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 16 – at Stow-Munroe Falls
• Aug. 25 – Howland
• Aug. 30 – at Lake
• Sept. 1 – at Mentor
• Sept. 4 – GlenOak
• Sept. 8 – at Harding
• Sept. 13 – Boardman
• Sept. 15 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 18 – at Marlington
• Sept. 20 – at Canfield
• Sept. 22 – at Howland
• Sept. 27 – Hoover
• Sept. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney
• Oct. 2 – West Branch
• Oct. 4 – Harding
• Oct. 6 – at Boardman
• Oct. 13 – Canfield
Austintown Fitch High School
Nickname: The Falcons
Colors: Red and Blue
School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
