Austintown Fitch High School Soccer Schedule

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – at Norton

• Aug. 21 – Hoover

• Aug. 26 – at Howland

• Aug. 31 – Hubbard

• Sept. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 9 – Harding

• Sept. 11 – Poland

• Sept. 14 – at Boardman

• Sept. 16 – at Alliance

• Sept. 18 – Brunswick

• Sept. 21 – Canfield

• Sept. 23 – Howland

• Oct. 2 – at GlenOak

• Oct. 5 – at Harding

• Oct. 7 – Boardman

• Oct. 12 – at Ursuline

• Oct. 14 – at Canfield

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 16 – at Stow-Munroe Falls

• Aug. 25 – Howland

• Aug. 30 – at Lake

• Sept. 1 – at Mentor

• Sept. 4 – GlenOak

• Sept. 8 – at Harding

• Sept. 13 – Boardman

• Sept. 15 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 18 – at Marlington

• Sept. 20 – at Canfield

• Sept. 22 – at Howland

• Sept. 27 – Hoover

• Sept. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Oct. 2 – West Branch

• Oct. 4 – Harding

• Oct. 6 – at Boardman

• Oct. 13 – Canfield

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

