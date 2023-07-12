AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 girls’ and boys’ soccer schedules for Austintown Fitch High School:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule:
• Aug. 14 – Hoover
• Aug. 19 – at Lake
• Aug. 21 – at Ursuline
• Aug. 26 – at Green
• Sept. 6 – Harding
• Sept. 9 – Perry
• Sept. 11 – at Howland
• Sept. 13 – Boardman
• Sept. 16 – GlenOak
• Sept. 20 – at Canfield
• Sept. 25 – at Harding
• Sept. 30 – at Magnificat
• Oct. 2 – at Boardman
• Oct. 9 – Canfield
• Oct. 11 – at Louisville
2023 boys’ soccer schedule:
• Aug. 17 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
• Aug. 22 – Hubbard
• Aug. 24 – Poland
• Sept. 7 – Harding
• Sept. 9 – at Kenston
• Sept. 12 – Howland
• Sept. 14 – at Boardman
• Sept. 21 – Canfield
• Sept. 23 – Eastlake North
• Sept. 26 – at Harding
• Sept. 28 – at Howland
• Sept. 30 – at Wadsworth
• Oct. 3 – Boardman
• Oct. 5 – Ursuline
• Oct. 10 – at Canfield
• Oct. 12 – at GlenOak
Austintown Fitch High School
Nickname: The Falcons
Colors: Red and Blue
School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
Stadium location: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
