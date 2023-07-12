AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 girls’ and boys’ soccer schedules for Austintown Fitch High School:



2023 girls’ soccer schedule:

• Aug. 14 – Hoover

• Aug. 19 – at Lake

• Aug. 21 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 26 – at Green

• Sept. 6 – Harding

• Sept. 9 – Perry

• Sept. 11 – at Howland

• Sept. 13 – Boardman

• Sept. 16 – GlenOak

• Sept. 20 – at Canfield

• Sept. 25 – at Harding

• Sept. 30 – at Magnificat

• Oct. 2 – at Boardman

• Oct. 9 – Canfield

• Oct. 11 – at Louisville

2023 boys’ soccer schedule:

• Aug. 17 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

• Aug. 22 – Hubbard

• Aug. 24 – Poland

• Sept. 7 – Harding

• Sept. 9 – at Kenston

• Sept. 12 – Howland

• Sept. 14 – at Boardman

• Sept. 21 – Canfield

• Sept. 23 – Eastlake North

• Sept. 26 – at Harding

• Sept. 28 – at Howland

• Sept. 30 – at Wadsworth

• Oct. 3 – Boardman

• Oct. 5 – Ursuline

• Oct. 10 – at Canfield

• Oct. 12 – at GlenOak

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

Stadium location: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

