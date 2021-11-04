Austintown Fitch High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In late-March, Fitch hired Jeff Wilson as their next head girls’ basketball coach replacing Dan Schurrenberger who served in the position for 5 seasons. Wilson has been an assistant in the Fitch basketball program in the past and most recently was Crestview boys’ head coach until 2019.

“Our expectations are to improve in every aspect of the game both offensively and defensively,” says coach Wilson. “We must cut the turnovers and shoot the basketball much more effectively. We had a great summer going to the Eastern Ohio Sports Complex (in Sherrodsville) and participating in West Branch Summer League. We matured greatly as a team. We have been in the weight room three days a week since April. Multiple girls got thousands of game speed shots up throughout the summer. We want to improve every day and reach our full potential both individually and as a program. Competing in our league is a must to move the program in the right direction. We have a mixture of youth and experience with a lot of hungry players who are ready to show what they can do.”

With just one senior on the team, coach Wilson looks for his underclassmen to take on more of a leadership role. “We have an interesting mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen who have shown signs of being leaders.”

Leading scorer Zayda Creque, a junior, returns after averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting nearly 31% from three-point range.

Sophomore Ayla Ray also is back after averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 assists as a freshman starter.

Fitch begins play on November 24 at Lakeside.

Fitch Falcons

Head Coach: Jeff Wilson, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 5-14

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 40.8

Scoring Defense: 51.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Zayda Creque – 13.5

Free Throw Percentage: Julia Senediak – 80%

Three-Point Percentage: Zayda Creque – 30.6%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 24 – at Lakeside

Nov. 27 – at Salem

Nov. 29 – Poland

Dec. 4 – at Chaney

Dec. 6 – at Beachwood

Dec. 8 – at West Branch

Dec. 11 – Struthers

Dec. 13 – Louisville

Dec. 15 – Canfield

Dec. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 22 – at Boardman

Dec. 27 – Ursuline

Dec. 29 – Twinsburg

Jan. 5 – at Harding

Jan. 8 – at Howland

Jan. 12 – East

Jan. 15 – Massillon

Jan. 19 – Marlington

Jan. 22 – at Canfield

Jan. 26 – Boardman

Jan. 29 – Harding

Feb. 2 – Howland