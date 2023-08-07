AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Falcons’ 2023 cross-country schedule for both the girls’ and boys’ teams are below:

Boys’ schedule:

Aug. 26 – at Riverside Invitational (9:45 a.m.)

Aug. 29 – at McDonald-Suburban League Meet #1 (at 5:20 p.m.)

Sept. 2 – at Mentor (at 9:30 a.m.)

Sept. 5 – Suburban League Meet #2 (at 5:20 p.m.)

Sept. 9 – at Walsh Jesuit (at 1:50 p.m.)

Sept. 13 – Suburban League Meet (at 5:20 p.m.)

Sept. 16 – at Spartan Invitational (9 a.m.)

Sept. 19 – at Suburban League Championship (at 5:20 p.m.)

Sept. 27 – Mahoning County Championship Meet (at 5:20 p.m.)

Sept. 30 – at Centerville (at 8:45 a.m.)

Oct. 7- at Maplewood (at 1 p.m.)

Oct. 14 – at AAC Conference Meet (at 9 a.m.)

Girls’ schedule:

Aug. 26 – at Riverside Invitational (9:25 a.m.)

Aug. 29 – at McDonald-Suburban League Meet #1 (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 2 – at Marlington Invitational (at 8:40 a.m.)

Sept. 5 – Suburban League Meet #2 (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 9 – at Walsh Jesuit (at 9 a.m.)

Sept. 13 – Suburban League Meet (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 16 – at Spartan Invitational (9:30 a.m.)

Sept. 19 – at Suburban League Championship (4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 27 – Mahoning County Championship Meet (at 4:45 p.m.)

Sept. 30 – at Centerville (at 9:30 a.m.)

Oct. 7- at Maplewood (at 12:30 p.m.)

Oct. 14 – at AAC Conference Meet (at 9 a.m.)

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

