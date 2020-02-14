Closings and delays
Austintown Fitch graduate hired as high school football head coach in Columbus

Sports

2014 Austintown Fitch graduate Ryan Sayers has been named head football coach at Columbus Northland High School.

Ryan Sayers

Photo by Craig Baker, courtesy of Ryan Sayers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – 2014 Austintown Fitch graduate Ryan Sayers has been named head football coach at Columbus Northland High School.

He previously coached for two years at Pickerington North High School, where he served as defensive line coach. He was also the special teams coach and strength and conditioning coordinator.

Sayers played collegiately as a defensive end at Ohio Dominican, where he lettered three times and was a team captain as a senior.

He was a team captain at Fitch for for the first Falcons’ team to post an undefeated 10-0 regular season record. He was named Second-Team All-State for his efforts his senior year.

