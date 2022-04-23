AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch boys and girls track and field teams won Division I titles Saturday at the annual Mahoning County Track and Field Championships.

The Falcons girls racked up 187 points, topping second-place Boardman by 37 points.

As for the boys, they tallied 186.50 points which was 13 better than Boardman.

Fitch’s boys 4×100 relay team broke a county record, posting a time of 42.44 which topped the previous record of 43.03 held by Cardinal Mooney.

Donnie Ellis, Brody Herman, Dan Evans and Jayden Eley make up the Falcons 4×100 squad.