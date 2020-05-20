Austintown Fitch baseball team giving back to first responders

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s lunch time at the Falcon Grille and Tavern and Wednesday, the Austintown Fitch baseball team had a big order. But the trunk full of food wasn’t for them.

“I just always tell my players a couple of things,” said Austintown Fitch baseball coach Joe Paris. “We’re on the field to play the game the right way and I always want them to represent themselves, their families, our program and our community the right way. So I was trying to think of ways to get together with my seniors who lost their season and try to give back to our community that’s been so supportive of us over the years.”

The trunk full of food was for first responders. Coach Paris, along with his players and staff, personally delivered lunch to the Austintown Police Department, then made another delivery to the Austintown Fire Department.

“We wanted to do something a little different,” Paris said. “They may be sick of pizza right now, so we thought about doing something different. So we decided to bring them some wings.”

Barbeque, hot and bomb diggity from the Falcon Grille, all paid for by the Booster Club. The players raised the money during special fundraisers throughout the year.

“I just don’t want them to take anything for granted,” Paris said. “I want them to be able to appreciate what we have. We did lose our season but there were 90,000 lives lost in our country, so I want them to put that in perspective and understand what we have and what we need to be appreciative for.”