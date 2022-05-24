YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch softball team defeated Brecksville-Broadview Heights 5-2 in the Division I regional semifinal Tuesday at the YSU Softball Complex.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Sophomore Ayla Ray finished with two singles and one RBI for the Falcons. Samantha Severn added two RBI, while Caitlin Mitchell recorded one RBI.

Sydnie Watts and McKenna Hogan combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound. Watts now has a record-setting 310 strike outs on the season.

Fitch advances to the Division I regional final and will play North Canton Hoover on Friday at 5 p.m. at YSU.