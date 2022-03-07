AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing their Week 5 matchup for the 2022 season, the Austintown-Fitch High School football team has filled the void in their schedule.

Now in Week 5, the Falcons will welcome Bennett High School from New York.

Bennett finished as state runners-up this past season in Class AA.

It is the second out-of-state team added by Austintown for the upcoming football season. Last month, the Falcons added Foothill High School out of the Las Vegas area.

Both games will be at home for Fitch.