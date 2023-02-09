AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has added Cleveland St. Ignatius to its 2023 high school football schedule. The Falcons will host the Wildcats in Week Four this season.

This will mark the first regular season matchup between Austintown Fitch and St. Ignatius. The two programs have met three times previously in the playoffs in 1990, 1992 and 2012.

Austintown Fitch is coming off a (10-2) season and its third consecutive trip to the playoffs.

St. Ignatius has qualified for the postseason 32 times in school history and has won State Championships in 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2001, 2008 and 2011.

The Wildcats were (8-4) last season, losing to St Edward in the third round of the Division I playoffs.