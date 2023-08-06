GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Salisbury, North Carolina topped Austintown 5-0 in the opening game of the Little League World Series on Sunday morning.

Austintown now moves to the elimination bracket, and will return to action on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Depending on results of upcoming Little League World Series action, the Austintown team will face one of West/Southeast/Southeast.

Austintown also dropped the first game in the Little League softball regionals, but went on to win six straight games to advance to the Little League World Series.