Austintown athletics giving back to local restaurants with daily gift card raffle

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last nine days, Austintown Fitch Athletic Director Jim Penk and his wife Colleen have gone on Facebook to raffle off donated gift cards to local Austintown restaurants to give back in their time of need.



“They provide meals for them before some of the games, they cater events for us,” Penk said in a FaceTime interview Tuesday. “Just take really good care of us, so talking about that we knew they would be struggling not having people coming in so we wanted to do something for them there.”



They are calling it Falcon Nation Feeding Frenzy. A nightly drawing that features 38 Austintown restaurants with hundreds of gift cards.



“We try and give five away a night,” Penk said. “Then on Wednesday’s we double it, you know for hump day so we can still keep that mentality that we are halfway through the week. And then we do some special ones, we did seven for Palm Sunday.”



Penk tells Sports Team 27 that not only are they helping the restaurants in their time of need, but their community as well, and some of the ones that deserve it most have had lady luck on their side.



“If you want to meet me up school I can give you the card and she said, it is kind of hard right now because I am a health care worker could you just mail it to me,” Penk says. “Well she has won twice already, so it is kind of cool that a health care worker has won twice, this raffle, someone who I think could really use it right now.”

If you live in Austintown and want to enter the raffle, email Penk at jpenk@austintownschools.org.