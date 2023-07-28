WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – Austintown 12U Softball has advanced to the Little League World Series following a 4-0 win over Iowa in the Central Region Championship game on Friday afternoon.

After losing the tournament opener last Sunday, Austintown finishes regional play with a record of 6-1.

The Little League Softball World Series will take place August 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina. Austintown will face North Carolina in game one of the Little League World Series on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.