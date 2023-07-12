IRONTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown topped Clay 7-0 to win the 12U Little League softball state title on Wednesday afternoon.

Mila Hamley tossed a complete game, allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts in the win.

Tori Greathouse led Austintown at the plate with two hits on the day.

Lexi Petrilla drove in a pair of runs in the victory.

With the win, Austintown advances to regional play in Whitestown, Indiana, beginning on July 23.

The winner at regionals advances to play in the Little League softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.