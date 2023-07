AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown little league softball team kept their season alive Monday with a, 4-2 win over Wisconsin in Regionals.

The Ohio 12U State Champions are fighting their way out of the Central Region Tournament Elimination bracket, after an 8-3 loss to Iowa over the weekend.

Austintown will advance to play Michigan on Tuesday, July 25, at 1 p.m. They need four consecutive wins to reach the championship game on Friday, July 28, in Whitestown, Indiana.