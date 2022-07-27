ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown defeated Poland 14-2 to win the Minor League 10U Softball Division state championship.

The game was played in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Team members include Ava Panamarczuk, Ava Fisher, Peyton Severn, Kyndra Lake, Julia Jordan, Bella Mattern, Mila Hamley, Annabel Mikesell, Marissa Polder, Gianna Hoops, Gracie Faunda, and Addison Weidenthal.

Matt Hamler is the Austintown head coach.

Austintown was previously featured on a special live presentation of the WKBN Little League Softball Game of the Week, winning a district championship with a 7-2 win over Poland.