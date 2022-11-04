CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield, coming off of a 27-10 victory over New Philadelphia in round one, plays host to ten-seeded Aurora in round two Friday night.
The Cardinals are currently leading 28-7 at half at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Danny Inglis opened up the scoring with a touchdown run.
Broc Lowry followed that up with three scores, two rushing and one passing.
Aurora defeated CVCA 27-24 last week.
The winner of #10 Aurora (8-3) and #2 Canfield (9-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
