CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield, coming off of a 27-10 victory over New Philadelphia in round one, plays host to ten-seeded Aurora in round two Friday night.

The Cardinals are currently leading 28-7 at half at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Danny Inglis opened up the scoring with a touchdown run.

Broc Lowry followed that up with three scores, two rushing and one passing.

Aurora defeated CVCA 27-24 last week.

The winner of #10 Aurora (8-3) and #2 Canfield (9-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.