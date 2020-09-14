Athens fans rooting for Joe Burrow on NFL debut day

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Joe Burrow kicked off his NFL career on Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers and his fans are from all over Ohio.

One of the largest supporting areas is Burrow’s hometown, Athens, Ohio.

Burrow’s Heisman Trophy speech last year brought awareness to the poverty in his hometown of Athens and his hometown has been rooting for him from his college career at LSU to the NFL.

“We love to watch him. We’re behind him all the way.” Nick Dunnan, Athens resident

As Joe Burrow kicks off his NFL career, fans of other teams in Athens, Ohio say, for Sunday’s game, they were rooting for Joe. Nick Dunnan, a Cleveland Browns fan, says he will “definitely root to see Joe Burrow beat the Chargers.”



Sports bars in Athens have seen an uptick in fans coming in to watch Joe Burrow play from his college career to the debut of his NFL career. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

For Athens residents of Joe Burrow is not just a pro athlete. Even those who aren’t football fans see Borrow as an inspiration.

Ohio University student Paige Vincent says she met Burrow once before and wasn’t surprised by the interaction.

He’s just a good person all around, I think. I’ve only met him one time and it was really five minutes, but you could tell that he was just a really nice guy and the fact that he’s given so much to Athens, just says a lot about him as a person. Paige Vincent, Athens resident

Many in the city of Athens say they will always “root for Joe.” No matter what team’s jersey he wears.