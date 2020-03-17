“As long as I got a football, I’ll be good” Ursuline’s Reardon talks about committing to Miami

You can watch his entire interview about the recruiting process, and why he chose the RedHawks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Junior Matthew Reardon verbally committed to play college football at Miami of Ohio on Monday.

You can watch the entire interview about why he chose the RedHawks, what position he’ll play in college, and all about his recruiting process in the video above.

Reardon played all over the field for the Irish last season. As a wide receiver, he had 28 receptions for 438 yards. As a quarterback, he threw for 642 yards and accounted for 12 total touchdowns.

Defensively, Reardon tallied 34 tackles with an interception. And on special teams, posted an average of 38.6 yards per punt.

Reardon had scholarships offers from several Division One programs. He chose Miami over Air Force and Army.