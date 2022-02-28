STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville’s Anthony Lucente hit the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute left in the game as the Rockets won a dramatic game over Heartland Christian 73-67 Monday night.

Watch the video above to hear from the Lowellville after the win.

“Vinny Ballone, great pass. I mean, it was right between two defenders, you know, if we got that pass there, we knew we were pretty much going to get that ball down low,” says Lucente.

“Well, hopefully get it in. So, you know, it was it was a great experience. Everything went well there, and I’m glad I’m proud of our teammates.”

Lucente led Lowellville with 21 points while Vinny Ballone had 18, Brady Bunofsky added 14 and Justin Beeson had 12.

“I’m very proud,” says Lowellville head coach Matt Olson.

“You know, the first half didn’t go our way. It went back and forth, back and forth and kind of at a loss for words.”

For Heartland Christian, Jonathan Bertovich had a game-high 29 points.

The win sends Lowellville to the District Final on Friday.