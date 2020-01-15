Art Modell denied Pro Football Hall of Fame induction again

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens’ Owner Art Modell was passed over for induction to Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame this year as part of the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.

Modell famously moved the Browns from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996.

He also fired legendary Browns’ namesake and first head coach Paul Brown back in 1963.

His NFL resume also includes being a key part of establishing “Monday Night Football,” serving as the league’s broadcast chapriman from 1962-1993.

Modell’s Baltimore Ravens won a coveted Super Bowl in 2001. He passed away in 2012.

The following players, coaches and contributors were announced as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame instead of Modell.

Bill Cowher

Jimmy Johnson

Steve Sabol

Paul Tagliabue

George Young

Harold Carmichael

Jim Covert

Bobby Dillon

Cliff Harris

Winston Hill

Alex Karras

Donnie Shell

Duke Slater

Mac Speedie

Ed Sprinkle