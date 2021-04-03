Arrieta makes triumphant return as Cubs beat Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier, left, slides safely into third base after hitting a triple as Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant waits for the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes left the game because of discomfort in his left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched six solid innings in a triumphant return to the Cubs, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward homered, and Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Arrieta got a warm reception prior to the game, then gave up just one run and six hits.

The 35-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one.

Bryant made it 3-1 in the third with a solo homer against Tyler Anderson, and Heyward bumped the lead to three with a long drive to the right-field bleachers in the sixth.

