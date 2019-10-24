Armed Philadelphia Eagles player stopped home intruder, court records detail

It happened at the home of Fletcher Cox in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) – Court documents reveal that a football player for the Philadelphia Eagles recently had to pull out a gun to defend his home.

As two large rocks came crashing through Cox’s front door, smashing windows in the process, the Eagles defensive tackle reached for a shotgun to defend himself.

That’s according to a complaint that CBS3 obtained from Harrison Township Municipal Court.

It reveals a man named Corbyn Nyemah showed up at Cox’s house, looking to speak with his ex-girlfriend.

It’s also alleged he had a baseball bat and was looking to break in through the garage.

Nyemah is also accused of throwing rocks through his ex-girlfriend’s car window.

The Eagles defensive tackle was surrounded by reporters during an open locker room session on Wednesday afternoon.

He asked that questions remain focused on the team’s match with Buffalo on Sunday.

“I mean, I’m only here to talk about football, and I’m not here to discuss my personal life,” he said. “If you’ve got anything interesting about the Buffalo Bills or the Eagles’ organization, I’m willing to talk about it. Other than that, I’m not interested.”

Coach Doug Pederson spoke with reporters briefly about the matter, hesitating to go into too much detail about the incident that occurred a week ago.

“They have personal lives, and we all have personal lives, and things are going to come up,” he said. “And so we do the best we can to educate our players and try to protect them the best we can.”

Authorities said more than $2,000 worth of damage was done to Cox’s home.