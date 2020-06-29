Arizona Cardinals waive former YSU wide receiver following weekend arrest

Sports

Jermiah Braswell was cited for DUI after he crashed his Camaro into Lake Erie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

GLENDALE, Arizona (WKBN) – The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly placed former Youngstown State wide receiver Jermiah Braswell on waivers following a weekend arrest.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report the news.

Braswell was cited for DUI after he crashed his Camaro into Lake Erie on Saturday evening in Put-in-Bay Township.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent back in April.

He played in 10 games for YSU last season, recording 24 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Braswell racked up 51 catches for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Penguins.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award