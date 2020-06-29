Arizona Cardinals waive former YSU wide receiver following weekend arrest

Jermiah Braswell was cited for DUI after he crashed his Camaro into Lake Erie

GLENDALE, Arizona (WKBN) – The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly placed former Youngstown State wide receiver Jermiah Braswell on waivers following a weekend arrest.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report the news.

Braswell was cited for DUI after he crashed his Camaro into Lake Erie on Saturday evening in Put-in-Bay Township.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent back in April.

He played in 10 games for YSU last season, recording 24 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Braswell racked up 51 catches for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Penguins.