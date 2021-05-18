Arenado, Edman lead Cardinals to 5-2 win over Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cardinals topped the Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.

Tommy Edman added three singles and drove in two runs for St. Louis.

The Cardinals returned home after dropping three straight at San Diego to win their fourth consecutive game this season against Pittsburgh.

John Gant threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth to record his 12th save in 12 chances.

JT Brubaker, who had been charged with two earned runs or fewer in six of his first seven starts, gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.