Area’s most elite get recognized with this week’s Starting 5

Best of the best from the area will be honored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, WKBN will announce the Starting 5 for this past basketball season. This will be the 12th year that this honor has been handed out.
Below are last year’s recipients:
2019 Starting 5 Recipients
Boys
Maceo Austin – Kennedy Catholic
Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland
Ethan Porterfield – Sharon
Zach Rasile – McDonald
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kennedy Catholic
Girls
Sarah Bury – Poland
Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline
Sabria Hunter – Austintown Fitch
Malia Magestro – Kennedy Catholic
Makennah White – West Middlesex
McDonald’s Zach Rasile is the only player to be selected as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Now, he seems to be a consensus 4th time selection for the Starting 5. Rasile scored 3,013 points (29.8 ppg) – good for 2nd in OHSAA history – while making 485 three-pointers (44%) as well as draining 83% of his free-throws throughout his career as a Blue Devil.
Twenty-four schools have had at least one player (boy) chosen for the Starting 5. Rasile is the lone 3-time recipient while there have been 8 who have been chosen twice (LaBrae’s Peyton Aldridge, Kennedy Catholic’s Maceo Austin, Poland’s Niko Fatimus, Farrell’s Malik Miller, Springfield’s Graham Mincher, Poland’s Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland’s Colin Reardon and Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe).
The schools with the most individuals to be selected over the past eleven years are Harding with 6; Kennedy Catholic’s had 5, Poland’s featured 4 recipients and Farrell and New Castle each had 3 apiece.
On the girls’ side, the Starting 5 graduated 4-time Starting 5 recipient in Dayshanette Harris (Ursuline) – who finished up her first-year at Pitt on the ACC’s All-Freshman team.
Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic) and Makennah White (West Middlesex) were honored as juniors in 2019. Magestro, a Youngstown State commit, is up for her third straight year as being among the area’s elite on this list. Prior to Magestro, April Bocian was the last Kennedy Catholic girl to be nabbed in the Starting 5 in 2015. Massachusetts recruit White could be selected for her second Starting 5. Last year, White was chosen to the team – a first for West Middlesex since Delaney Dogan was picked in 2016.
We’ll find out soon enough who will be among the five boys and girls who will be chosen as this year’s Starting 5.