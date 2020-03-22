Area’s most elite get recognized with this week’s Starting 5

Best of the best from the area will be honored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, WKBN will announce the Starting 5 for this past basketball season. This will be the 12th year that this honor has been handed out.

Below are last year’s recipients:

2019 Starting 5 Recipients

Boys

Maceo Austin – Kennedy Catholic

Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland

Ethan Porterfield – Sharon

Zach Rasile – McDonald

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kennedy Catholic

Girls

Sarah Bury – Poland

Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline

Sabria Hunter – Austintown Fitch

Malia Magestro – Kennedy Catholic

Makennah White – West Middlesex

McDonald’s Zach Rasile is the only player to be selected as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Now, he seems to be a consensus 4th time selection for the Starting 5. Rasile scored 3,013 points (29.8 ppg) – good for 2nd in OHSAA history – while making 485 three-pointers (44%) as well as draining 83% of his free-throws throughout his career as a Blue Devil.

Twenty-four schools have had at least one player (boy) chosen for the Starting 5. Rasile is the lone 3-time recipient while there have been 8 who have been chosen twice (LaBrae’s Peyton Aldridge, Kennedy Catholic’s Maceo Austin, Poland’s Niko Fatimus, Farrell’s Malik Miller, Springfield’s Graham Mincher, Poland’s Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland’s Colin Reardon and Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe).

The schools with the most individuals to be selected over the past eleven years are Harding with 6; Kennedy Catholic’s had 5, Poland’s featured 4 recipients and Farrell and New Castle each had 3 apiece.

On the girls’ side, the Starting 5 graduated 4-time Starting 5 recipient in Dayshanette Harris (Ursuline) – who finished up her first-year at Pitt on the ACC’s All-Freshman team.

Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic) and Makennah White (West Middlesex) were honored as juniors in 2019. Magestro, a Youngstown State commit, is up for her third straight year as being among the area’s elite on this list. Prior to Magestro, April Bocian was the last Kennedy Catholic girl to be nabbed in the Starting 5 in 2015. Massachusetts recruit White could be selected for her second Starting 5. Last year, White was chosen to the team – a first for West Middlesex since Delaney Dogan was picked in 2016.

We’ll find out soon enough who will be among the five boys and girls who will be chosen as this year’s Starting 5.