GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City freshman Jack Ogoreuc will be competing at the 2022 USA Shooting National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships next month in Michigan.

This will be Ogoreuc’s second trip to Nationals. In 2021, he brought home a bronze medal in the U-15 smallbore event. This year, he will compete in the U-18 age group in two events: smallbore and air rifle.

Ogoreuc qualified for Nationals based on his score at the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic State Championships.

At the state competition back in February, Ogoreuc finished in third overall in smallbore and second in the U-18 age group in air rifle.

The National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships take place May 11-15 at Hillsdale College in Michigan.