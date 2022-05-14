GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two-year hiatus, the Trumbull County Special Olympics Invitational returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Girard on Saturday.

Watch the video above to hear from some athletes and see them in action.

“It’s a fabulous day,” Girard City Schools Superintendent Bryan O’Hara said. “We’re able to bring back our Special Olympics, which has really been idle for two years because of the COVID pandemic. We have participants of about 160 from four counties represented here today.”

Athletes of all ages competed in a variety of track and field events, including the long jump, softball toss and running/walking races.

The Invitational was free to the public.

Volunteers and spectators were full of energy, cheering loudly for each competitor.

“My favorite part of today is just to see, I guess, the integration of the families, the friends, the volunteers, and most importantly, the athletes that are here today.”

2022 marks the 11th year the Trumbull County Special Olympics Invitational has taken place.